Lululemon EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue
Mar. 30, 2021 4:08 PM ET Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $2.52 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.73B (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Total comparable sales increased 21%, or increased 20% on a constant dollar basis.
- Comparable store productivity was 72%, or 71% on a constant dollar basis, representing a comparable store sales decrease of 28%, or a decrease of 29% on a constant dollar basis.
- Q1 2021 Outlook: Net revenue to be in the range of $1.1B to $1.13B vs. consensus of $996.45M. EPS are expected to be in the range of $0.81 to $0.85 and adj. EPS are expected to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.90 vs. consensus $0.82.
- 2021 Outlook: Net revenue to be in the range of $5.55B to $5.65B vs. consensus $5.43B; EPS are expected to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.25 and adj. EPS are expected to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.45 vs. consensus of $6.74.
- Shares +0.6%.
