Lululemon EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue

  • Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $2.52 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.73B (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Total comparable sales increased 21%, or increased 20% on a constant dollar basis.
  • Comparable store productivity was 72%, or 71% on a constant dollar basis, representing a comparable store sales decrease of 28%, or a decrease of 29% on a constant dollar basis.
  • Q1 2021 Outlook: Net revenue to be in the range of $1.1B to $1.13B vs. consensus of $996.45M. EPS are expected to be in the range of $0.81 to $0.85 and adj. EPS are expected to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.90 vs. consensus $0.82.
  • 2021 Outlook: Net revenue to be in the range of $5.55B to $5.65B vs. consensus $5.43B; EPS are expected to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.25 and adj. EPS are expected to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.45 vs. consensus of $6.74.
  • Shares +0.6%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.