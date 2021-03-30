ProQR proposes capital raise
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announced that it intends to offer and sell its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering.
- Expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares.
- Financial details/size of the offering not disclosed.
- Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to advance clinical development of its product candidates, to progress its other pipeline candidates, to advance its RNA-editing technology platforms, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Shares down more than 3% after market.