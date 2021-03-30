ProQR proposes capital raise

  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announced that it intends to offer and sell its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering.
  • Expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares.
  • Financial details/size of the offering not disclosed.
  • Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to advance clinical development of its product candidates, to progress its other pipeline candidates, to advance its RNA-editing technology platforms, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Shares down more than 3% after market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.