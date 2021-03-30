Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones drift down as defensive stocks lag
Mar. 30, 2021 4:10 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Interest-sensitive financial, consumer discretionary, industrial sectors pushed up against the more defensive utilities, consumer staples, and health care sectors, as investors consider the prospect of a big infrastructure bill from the Biden administration.
- The declining sectors slightly outweighed the positive ones by the end of the session. The Dow fell 0.3%, the Nasdaq edged down 0.1% after breaking even, and the S&P 500 declined 0.3%.
- Big technology, which helped drive up the three major stock average in the past year, slipped, pressured by rising Treasury yields. Microsoft fell 1.5%, Apple declined 1.3%, and Facebook dipped 1.1%.
- After faltering yesterday on the Archegos collapse, financial stocks revived a bit, with Wells Fargo gaining 2.3%, Bank of America, rising 1.7%, and Truist Financial climbing 2.5%.
- Tesla jumps 3.7% after reports that the EV maker is considering working with Toyota to develop a small SUV platform and may build a new truck production line in Nevada.
- The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.73%, after touching a 14-month high of 1.77% earlier.
- Crude oil dropped 2.0% to $60.34 per barrel ahead of OPEC's April 1 meeting; gold fell 1.8% to $1,683.70 per ounce.
- U.S. dollar index increases 0.4% to 93.29.