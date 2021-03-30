Lululemon sets revenue guidance ahead of consensus marks
Mar. 30, 2021
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is higher after reporting comparable sales rose 21% in FQ4 to smash the consensus mark of +12.0%.
- Revenue was up 22% during the quarter on a constant dollar basis, driven higher by a 47% jump in international markets.
- Direct to consumer revenue rose 94% Y/Y to $352M to account for 52% of sales.
- Gross margin was 58.6% of revenue vs 58.0% a year ago and 58.3% consensus. Operating margin was 26.9% of sales vs. 27.4% consensus.
- CFO outlook on the quarter: "We pulled forward investments in our direct-to-consumer channel, completed our first acquisition, and tightly managed expenses while also supporting our people. These measures contributed to our strong fourth quarter results, including growing revenue by 24%, and are helping fuel our even stronger top-line growth projections for 2021."
- Guidance: For Q1, Lululemon expects revenue to be in the range of $1.100B to $1.130B vs. $992M and EPS to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.90 vs $0.82 consensus. For FY21, Lululemon sees revenue in the range of $5.550B to $5.650B vs. $5.41B consensus and EPS of $6.30 to $6.45 vs. $6.71 consensus.
- Shares of LULU are up 0.24% in AH trading to $377.00 after the earnings topper.