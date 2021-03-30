Amgen to bolster inflammation portfolio with the acquisition of Rodeo Therapeutics
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has agreed to acquire privately-held Rodeo Therapeutics for a total consideration of more than $700M.
- Seattle-based Rodeo Therapeutics develops small-molecule therapies designed to promote regeneration and repair of multiple tissues.
- “Rodeo's 15-PGDH program is a strong strategic fit with Amgen's inflammation portfolio and efforts to develop first-in-class therapeutics for patients,” a statement issued by the two companies said.
- Amgen will acquire all outstanding shares of Rodeo for $55M of upfront payment and $666M of future contingent milestone payments in cash. The transaction is approved by the shareholders and the Board of Directors of Rodeo.
- Amgen reported ~$10.6B of cash and investments as of 2020 year-end, a ~22.5% YoY growth.