Amgen to bolster inflammation portfolio with the acquisition of Rodeo Therapeutics

Mar. 30, 2021 4:18 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)AMGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has agreed to acquire privately-held Rodeo Therapeutics for a total consideration of more than $700M.
  • Seattle-based Rodeo Therapeutics develops small-molecule therapies designed to promote regeneration and repair of multiple tissues.
  • “Rodeo's 15-PGDH program is a strong strategic fit with Amgen's inflammation portfolio and efforts to develop first-in-class therapeutics for patients,” a statement issued by the two companies said.
  • Amgen will acquire all outstanding shares of Rodeo for $55M of upfront payment and $666M of future contingent milestone payments in cash. The transaction is approved by the shareholders and the Board of Directors of Rodeo.
  • Amgen reported ~$10.6B of cash and investments as of 2020 year-end, a ~22.5% YoY growth.
