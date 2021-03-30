Pyxis Tankers completes modern tanker refinancing

Mar. 30, 2021 4:20 PM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)PXSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) successfully completed the refinancing of a previous loan facility secured by the Pyxis Epsilon with a $17M loan which has an interest rate of Libor plus 3.35% and is repayable over 5 years.
  • "This new facility provides us a number of benefits including improving balance sheet leverage, lengthening our average debt maturities and reducing aggregate principal and interest payments. For example, the consolidated weighted average interest rate on our debt has declined from 7.1% in 4Q20 to ~~% currently. We do not have any scheduled senior loan maturities for the next two years," chairman & CEO Valentios Valentis commented.
  • Shares trading 0.99% higher premarket
