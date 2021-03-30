UDR stock dips 1.4% after announcing stock offering, forward sale pacts
Mar. 30, 2021 4:25 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock falls 1.4% after announcing a public offering of 7M shares of stock and expected forward sale agreements with JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
- The forward purchasers are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters a total of 7M shares that will be delivered in the offering.
- The company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements no later than March 29, 2022, an aggregate of 7M shares of its common stock to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.
- UDR won't initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares. When it does receive the proceeds, upon settlement of the forward sale transactions, it expects to use them for planned acquisitions and other investments.
- Selling common stock through the forward sale agreements enables UDR to set the price of such shares upon the pricing of the offering while delaying the issuance of the shares and the receipt of the net proceeds until the expected funding requirements are met.