UDR proposes 7M stock offering
Mar. 30, 2021 4:26 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) trades 1.1% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of 7M shares for which it expects to enter into forward sale agreements with J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities or their affiliates
- The company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
- Net proceeds, if any received on future settlement, will be used for planned acquisitions or other investments, the company's existing development and Developer Capital Program pipeline, and general corporate purposes.