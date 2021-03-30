Voxeljet reports Q4 sales decline as 3D printer demand remains weak

Mar. 30, 2021 4:31 PM ETvoxeljet AG (VJET)VJETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) reports a Q4 revenue decline of 7% on the year to €8.9M due to weaker 3D printer demand during the pandemic. Systems sales dropped 8% to €6.7M.
  • The company sold six new and two used and refurbished 3D printers during the quarter, compared to the six and five, respectively, in last year's quarter.
  • The loss per shares came in at €0.77, flat on the year.
  • Voxeljet expects Q1 revenue of €3.75-4M. For the years, sales are guided at €22.5-27.5M.
  • Press release.
