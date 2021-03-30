Surface Oncology’s SRF617 gets FDA orphan drug status

  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for one of the company’s lead therapeutic candidates, SRF617, for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
  • Programs with Orphan Drug status receive partial tax credit for clinical trial expenditures, waived user fees and eligibility for seven years of marketing exclusivity.
  • In preclinical studies, SRF617 has exhibited strong affinity for and inhibition of CD39, the ability to reduce adenosine and increase ATP levels and anti-tumor activity both as a single agent and in combination with multiple therapeutic agents, the company said.
  • Shares up nearly 6% after market.
