Grindrod Shipping offloads three tankers for $49.6M

  • Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) contracted to sell the two 2013-built medium range tankers for a gross price of $21.4M each on Mar.11; vessels are expected to be delivered to new owners by Apr.30.
  • Also, it contracted to sell the 2009-built small tanker for a gross price of $6.8M in a separate transaction; vessel is expected to be delivered by Apr.30.
  • Net proceeds of the sales along with cash on hand will be used to repay the $25.8M remaining outstanding amount on the Senior Secured Credit Facility with Sankaty maturing in June 2021.
  • On completion, the company will have completed the refinancing or repayment of all scheduled 2021 debt maturities.
  • Post the sales, the company's core fleet will comprise of 15 handysize and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers, and one medium range product tanker currently on bareboat charter-out.
