Grindrod Shipping offloads three tankers for $49.6M
Mar. 30, 2021 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) contracted to sell the two 2013-built medium range tankers for a gross price of $21.4M each on Mar.11; vessels are expected to be delivered to new owners by Apr.30.
- Also, it contracted to sell the 2009-built small tanker for a gross price of $6.8M in a separate transaction; vessel is expected to be delivered by Apr.30.
- Net proceeds of the sales along with cash on hand will be used to repay the $25.8M remaining outstanding amount on the Senior Secured Credit Facility with Sankaty maturing in June 2021.
- On completion, the company will have completed the refinancing or repayment of all scheduled 2021 debt maturities.
- Post the sales, the company's core fleet will comprise of 15 handysize and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers, and one medium range product tanker currently on bareboat charter-out.