Cleveland-Cliffs guides Q1, full-year adjusted EBITDA above estimates

Mar. 30, 2021
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +5.5% post-market after issuing upside guidance for Q1 and full-year adjusted EBITDA, ahead of its next quarterly earnings report on April 22.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs forecasts Q1 adjusted EBITDA of ~$500M, well ahead of analyst consensus estimate $388M, Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B, above consensus $1.03B, and FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $3.5B, comfortably above $2.87B consensus.
  • Separately, CEO Lourenco Goncalves says Cleveland-Cliffs completed scheduled maintenance on its Middletown, Ohio, blast furnace within 15 days.
  • CLF shares jumped 6.4% in today's trade and have soared by more than 4x over the past year.
  • Initially, the company had provided a 45-day maintenance period for the Middletown outage during its Q4 earnings conference call.
