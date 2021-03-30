Cleveland-Cliffs guides Q1, full-year adjusted EBITDA above estimates
Mar. 30, 2021 4:46 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)CLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor95 Comments
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +5.5% post-market after issuing upside guidance for Q1 and full-year adjusted EBITDA, ahead of its next quarterly earnings report on April 22.
- Cleveland-Cliffs forecasts Q1 adjusted EBITDA of ~$500M, well ahead of analyst consensus estimate $388M, Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B, above consensus $1.03B, and FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $3.5B, comfortably above $2.87B consensus.
- Separately, CEO Lourenco Goncalves says Cleveland-Cliffs completed scheduled maintenance on its Middletown, Ohio, blast furnace within 15 days.
- CLF shares jumped 6.4% in today's trade and have soared by more than 4x over the past year.
- Initially, the company had provided a 45-day maintenance period for the Middletown outage during its Q4 earnings conference call.