Bloom Energy begins deployment of solid oxide fuel cells in northeast U.S.
Mar. 30, 2021 5:24 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)BEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) says it will make a push to bring its fuel-cell technology typically sold to big companies into households and businesses across the northeastern U.S., starting with New York.
- The company says it has begun to deploy its portfolio of solid oxide fuel cells in the Northeast through a series of agreements under a Community Distributed Generation program, which encourages investment and deployment of clean energy technologies.
- Bloom says it has signed agreements for CDG projects totaling more than 40 MW in various stages of development, with 7.5 MW already deployed on Staten Island.
- The company includes Captona, Daroga Power, NineDot Energy and South Jersey Industries among its development partners for the projects.
- Bloom Energy is "the cheapest fuel cell company on the market" and "could get profitable far ahead of other fuel cell companies," Enterprising Investors writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.