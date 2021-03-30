Bloom Energy begins deployment of solid oxide fuel cells in northeast U.S.

Mar. 30, 2021 5:24 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)BEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) says it will make a push to bring its fuel-cell technology typically sold to big companies into households and businesses across the northeastern U.S., starting with New York.
  • The company says it has begun to deploy its portfolio of solid oxide fuel cells in the Northeast through a series of agreements under a Community Distributed Generation program, which encourages investment and deployment of clean energy technologies.
  • Bloom says it has signed agreements for CDG projects totaling more than 40 MW in various stages of development, with 7.5 MW already deployed on Staten Island.
  • The company includes Captona, Daroga Power, NineDot Energy and South Jersey Industries among its development partners for the projects.
  • Bloom Energy is "the cheapest fuel cell company on the market" and "could get profitable far ahead of other fuel cell companies," Enterprising Investors writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.