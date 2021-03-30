Boston Omaha proposes public offering

  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) launches public offering of 3.15 of its Class A common stock.
  • 2M of the shares will be offered by Boston Omaha and the remaining 1.15M shares will be sold by certain selling stockholders.
  • Underwriters' a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 472,500 shares.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of its recently acquired fiber-to-the-home broadband telecommunication business, to grow its Link billboard business through the acquisitions of additional billboard businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.