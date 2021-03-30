Boston Omaha proposes public offering
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) launches public offering of 3.15 of its Class A common stock.
- 2M of the shares will be offered by Boston Omaha and the remaining 1.15M shares will be sold by certain selling stockholders.
- Underwriters' a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 472,500 shares.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of its recently acquired fiber-to-the-home broadband telecommunication business, to grow its Link billboard business through the acquisitions of additional billboard businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
