NFL expands regular season to 17 games starting in fall
- National Football League owners have approved expanding the regular season to 17 games, a move that will boost revenues even as it adds new scheduling bumps.
- That was a move set up by players agreeing to such an expansion in last year's labor agreement. But that deal limits total games to 20, so the preseason will be reduced to three games from a previous four.
- And player salaries won't change, but they'll be paid over 18 weeks rather than 17.
- With an odd number of games on the schedule, the league's two conferences will alternate annually between eight and nine home games; the AFC will have nine home games this fall. And the extra game will be a cross-conference matchup.
- It also ensures that starting in 2022, each team will play an international game at least once every eight seasons.
- The expansion comes a year after owners expanded the playoff field to 14 teams from 12, which meant an additional two playoff games - and an incremental $150M in annual revenues.
- And NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season, a stark departure from last year's COVID-19 attendance limitations.
- The new season move also follows landmark new media rights deals the league struck with broadcast partners in Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (FOX, FOXA), ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA), NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Those deals are worth a combined $100B to the league.