Bioventus acquires Bioness for $45M up-front consideration
Mar. 30, 2021 5:52 PM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)BVSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) acquires Bioness, a global leader in neuromodulation and rehabilitation medical devices through its innovative peripheral nerve stimulation therapy and premium rehabilitation solutions.
- The transaction value is for $45M in up-front consideration, with up to $65M of contingent consideration related to the achievement of certain key milestones.
- The up-front consideration is funded through cash in hand.
- The acquisition includes the entire portfolio of Bioness products as well as its research and development pipeline.
- “Bioness has developed groundbreaking and best in class technologies, and we are excited about the opportunity for Bioventus to further Bioness’ vision of improving the lives of patients. We aim to accelerate Bioness’ revenue growth by leveraging our existing global network of approximately 300 sales representatives calling on orthopedic, pain and podiatric physicians as well as expanding market access and reimbursement processing capabilities. Most importantly, we welcome the Bioness team of dedicated employees to Bioventus and look forward to working with them to further market adoption.” said Ken Reali, CEO.