Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt joins top NBA agent and Tinder CEO in launching SPAC
Mar. 30, 2021 9:57 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)MTCHBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor9 Comments
- NFL star JJ Watt is the latest athlete to join the SPAC world, teaming up with NBA super-agent Rich Paul, Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone and others on a $150M IPO for special purpose acquisition company Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (MITA.U).
- The new SPAC wrote Tuesday in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to acquire consumer-products/services or media companies “at the intersection of sports, entertainment, digital media and/or technology.”
- “It is our belief that sports leagues, teams and athletes will continue to enhance fan experience and interaction via innovative streaming and digital media, content creation, monetization of digital assets and technology-driven products and services,” Coliseum executives wrote. “Our team views this intersection between sports, entertainment and influencers as a powerful underlying force for the growth of innovative consumer brands.”
- The executives added that they plan to focus on buying businesses worth $500M to $2.5B.
- Watt, a top defensive end, recently signed a $31M deal to join the Arizona Cardinals after 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. The five-time Pro Bowler will serve as an adviser to the SPAC.
- Lanzone, Paul and others will serve on Coliseum’s board.
- Paul is a top sports agent whose clients include Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James. Lanzone currently serves as CEO of Tinder, which is owned by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). He previously served as chief digital officer at CBS Corp., president and CEO of CBS Interactive and CEO of Ask.com.
- Coliseum’s co-CEOs are financiers Jason Stein and Daniel Haimovic.
- Coliseum aims to sell 15M investment units priced at $10 apiece, with each consisting of one Class A share and 0.33 warrants entitling holders to buy a second share in the future at $11.50.
- The SPAC also plans to grant underwriters the option to purchase 2.25M additional units for overallotments, raising as much as $22.5M more.
- Additionally, the SPAC’s sponsors intend to invest some $4.8M to buy 3.23M warrants at $1.50 each. That investment will rise to $5.2M for 3.45M warrants if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Plans call for the SPAC’s units to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “MITA.U.” Its shares and warrants will also eventually list separately as “MITA” and “MITA.W,” respectively.
- Several pro athletes, team owners and others tied to sports have gotten involved in special purpose acquisition companies recently.
- Athletes launching or signing on with SPACs include controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Kansas City Chiefs star signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.
- Sports executives who’ve launched SPACs include Oakland A’s Executive Vice President Billy Beane (played by Brad Pitt in the movie “Moneyball”), Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and New York Islanders co-owner Jonathan Ledecky.