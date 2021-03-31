Humanigen secures $92.5M via equity raise

Mar. 31, 2021 Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN)
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has priced its public offering of 5M common shares at 18.50/share, resulting in gross proceeds of ~$92.5M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for manufacturing and commercial preparation of COVID-19 candidate lenzilumab in the event of FDA Emergency Use Authorization, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Jefferies, Credit Suisse and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers.
  • Closing date is April 5.
  • Shares down 2.5% after-hours.
