Online learning platform Coursera seeks to raise $484M in IPO

Mar. 31, 2021 1:00 AM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)COURBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Coursera (COUR) has priced an IPO of 15.73M shares of its common stock at $33.00/share, including ~14.7M shares to be issued and sold by Coursera and ~1.1M by the selling stockholders.
  • Expected gross proceeds are $483.9M.
  • Trading kicks off March 31.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~2.4M shares.
  • Coursera will not receive any proceeds from shares sale by selling stockholders.
  • Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as lead book-running managers.
  • Closing date is April 5.
  • Online learning giant Coursera has 77M registered learners. It partners with over 200 universities and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials.
  • SuRo Capital, a business development company, holds a massive stake in the company.
  • In 2020, Coursera generated $293.5M in revenue, up from $184.4M in 2019. See below company's financial overview.
  • For further insights on IPO, read SA contributor Vishesh Raisinghani article, Coursera IPO: Get In Before The Listing
  • Previously (March 8): Coursera files for $100M IPO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.