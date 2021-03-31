Online learning platform Coursera seeks to raise $484M in IPO
Mar. 31, 2021 1:00 AM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)COURBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Coursera (COUR) has priced an IPO of 15.73M shares of its common stock at $33.00/share, including ~14.7M shares to be issued and sold by Coursera and ~1.1M by the selling stockholders.
- Expected gross proceeds are $483.9M.
- Trading kicks off March 31.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~2.4M shares.
- Coursera will not receive any proceeds from shares sale by selling stockholders.
- Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as lead book-running managers.
- Closing date is April 5.
- Online learning giant Coursera has 77M registered learners. It partners with over 200 universities and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials.
- SuRo Capital, a business development company, holds a massive stake in the company.
- In 2020, Coursera generated $293.5M in revenue, up from $184.4M in 2019. See below company's financial overview.
- For further insights on IPO, read SA contributor Vishesh Raisinghani article, Coursera IPO: Get In Before The Listing
- Previously (March 8): Coursera files for $100M IPO