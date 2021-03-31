Hyatt announces plans to expand brand footprint in India by 70% by 2023

Mar. 31, 2021 5:36 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)HBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announces plans to grow its Indian brand portfolio by more than 70% through 2023, with six new hotels set to open in 2021 across the Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place brands.
  • Hyatt plans to add more than 3,600 keys to its existing portfolio of 32 Hyatt-branded hotels across eight distinct brands in the country, including the Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Place brands.
  • The announcement indicates significant intentional growth plans for Hyatt, bringing the number of Hyatt-branded hotels in India to more than 50 by the end of 2023, resulting in a more diverse portfolio of hotel offerings in new and existing markets.
  • The company said, "This ambitious growth in India is fueled by an ever-increasing demand from guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners to offer unique and differentiated hotel experiences."
