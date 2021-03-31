Opthea gains 6% after receiving FDA waiver for OPT-302 study in wet AMD

Mar. 31, 2021 5:51 AM ETOpthea Limited (OPT)OPTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) jumps 6% premarket on receipt of an initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) waiver from the FDA for its lead product candidate OPT-302, currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.
  • The receipt of the agreed iPSP waiver means the Company will not have to conduct an additional study in the pediatric population.
  • Opthea received iPSP waiver for OPT-302 across all subsets of the pediatric population (full pediatric age group from birth to < 17 years) for wet AMD in combination with intravitreal anti-VEGF-A therapy.
  • “The agreed iPSP waiver is an important regulatory milestone in the US that is required to be completed before Opthea is able to submit a marketing application for OPT-302 to the FDA,” commented Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO.
