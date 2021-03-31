BofA sees capex as a big winner from the infrastructure program: At the Open
Mar. 31, 2021 7:40 AM ETTechnology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), SOXX, SMHXLK, XLV, SOXX, SMH, AMAT, LRCX, KLAC, XLI, XLBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
- President Joe Biden will detail his $2.25T infrastructure plan at an even in Pittsburgh today.
- The speech will come shortly after the market close at 4:20 PM ET.
- The plan, which comes in four part and is expected to run over eight years, provides $620B for transportation, $580B for manufacturing, $400B for care of the elderly and disabled and $650B for home issues like high-speed broadband and clean water.
- The White House says tax increases will "fully pay for the investments," but those will face stiff opposition from Republican lawmakers.
- “Like great projects of the past, the president’s plan will unify and mobilize the country to meet the great challenges of our time: the climate crisis and the ambitions of an autocratic China,” the White House said in a statement.
- "Clear beneficiaries of an infrastructure bill would be sectors sensitive to 'picks & shovels' capex (Industrials, Metals, etc.)," BofA Securities says. "Regardless of stimulus, capex beneficiaries should outperform consumption beneficiaries, given that Consumer sectors trade at a meaningful premium to capex beneficiaries and spending trends were stronger than typical recessionary spending last year despite a global pandemic – the main areas for pent-up demand are within consumer services, not goods."
- Analysts led by Savita Subramanium also list six more reasons for capex acceleration in a research note.
- U.S. "stuff" is old. The average age of assets is at a 55-year high, mainly due to the age of structures.
- Capacity utilization is approaching levels that precede accelerating capex.
- Companies haven't spent much, except on technology.
- Strong commodity prices/inflationary pressure.
- Reshoring supports a capex pickup, "where many semiconductor companies ... have announced big builds in the U.S."
- The semiconductor shortage means reshoring opportunities are growing.
- Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is one of just two S&P sectors higher in premarket trading, up 0.7%, with Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) just slightly higher.
- The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up 0.6% before the bell and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is up 0.7%.
- Chip equipment stocks are gaining, with Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) all up more than 1%.
- But other capex sectors aren't faring so well. Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) is down 0.2% and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) is off 0.1%.
- "The market may already be pricing in additional stimulus, at least on one measure: the ratio of S&P 500 market cap to M2 money supply is 1.7x vs. the post-crisis avg. of 1.4x, indicating that over $2T of near-term M2 (rather than over time) would be needed on top of the prior $1.9T fiscal stimulus," BofA says.
- Meanwhile, the latest fund managers survey shows that investors may finally be starting to prefer cash allocation to capex over share buybacks after years of repurchase programs being the top beneficiary following the Financial Crisis.
- Last week Materials were the fifth-best performing S&P sector, while Info Tech was sixth and Industrials was in seventh place.