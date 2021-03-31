ChromaDex inks research collaboration in citrin deficiency

Mar. 31, 2021 7:00 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)CDXCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces a new research initiative with the Citrin Foundation of Singapore to study the effects of Niagen nicotinamide riboside (NR) and citrin deficiency.
  • Citrin deficiency is a rare genetic condition that may cause increased levels of ammonia in the blood under certain circumstances.
  • The Citrin Foundation will fund a series of preclinical and clinical studies to explore the potential impact of increased NAD+ levels on patients with citrin deficiency.
  • The first study will examine the ability of NR to impact mitochondrial function, lipid accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis in the liver using preclinical models.
  • In November 2020, ChromaDex commenced a human clinical trial of Niagen investigating the potential to increase milk production among preterm mothers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.