ChromaDex inks research collaboration in citrin deficiency
Mar. 31, 2021 ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces a new research initiative with the Citrin Foundation of Singapore to study the effects of Niagen nicotinamide riboside (NR) and citrin deficiency.
- Citrin deficiency is a rare genetic condition that may cause increased levels of ammonia in the blood under certain circumstances.
- The Citrin Foundation will fund a series of preclinical and clinical studies to explore the potential impact of increased NAD+ levels on patients with citrin deficiency.
- The first study will examine the ability of NR to impact mitochondrial function, lipid accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis in the liver using preclinical models.
- In November 2020, ChromaDex commenced a human clinical trial of Niagen investigating the potential to increase milk production among preterm mothers.