OneSpaWorld preps for reopening period with new CEO
Mar. 31, 2021 7:01 AM ETOneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)OSWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) announces that its previously announced leadership transitions will take effect today.
- Previous CEO Leonard Fluxman will assume the title again for the retiring Glenn Fusfield.
- Marc Magliacano, OneSpaWorld Board member: "We believe that Leonard’s continuing leadership as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, combined with the talents of our expansive management team that now includes Susan Bonner as Chief Commercial officer, positions the Company to maximize the power of its vast operating platform and leadership position in the operation of health and wellness centers on board cruise ships, to take OneSpaWorld to new heights as operations resume."
- Source: Press Release
- Seeking Alpha author Vincent Ventures argued that OSW is a compelling short opportunity in a recent article.