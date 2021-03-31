Lululemon's guidance called conservative by BTIG
Mar. 31, 2021 7:10 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG sees a buying opportunity on Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) after the company showed off what it calls the remarkable durability of the brand and consistency of execution with its FQ4 report.
- Analyst Camilo Lyon: "As we look to F21, LULU is accelerating all aspects of its growth drivers (product innovation in both women's and men's, new store openings, international expansion, investments in MIRROR) in an effort to drive further market share gains (LULU expanded its share of U.S. adult activewear by ~100bps in 2020). While accelerated investments in MIRROR are driving 3%-5% EPS dilution this year (which explains the EPS guidance below the street), we believe the long term opportunity for LULU to serve both the at-home and outdoor fitness consumer places it at the center of the active lifestyle secular trend."
- Lyon and team think Lululemon's guidance could prove to be conservative, which combined with a slight PE trading discount works to embolden the firm's bullish stance.
- After adjusting estimates to the fresh LULU guidance, BTIG assigns a new price target of $434 to LULU.
- Shares of LULU are down 1.29% premarket to $313.00 following the earnings beat.