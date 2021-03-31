Charles River Laboratories buys Retrogenix for $48M in cash

  • Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) acquired Retrogenix Limited, an early-stage contract research organization providing specialized bioanalytical services utilizing its proprietary cell microarray technology.
  • The acquisition improves CRL’s scientific expertise with additional large molecule and cell therapy discovery capabilities.
  • Retrogenix also provides the platform for off-target screening for preclinical safety assurance in CAR T cell therapies.
  • The purchase price was ~£35M in cash (about $48M), subject to customary closing adjustments.
  • In addition to the initial purchase price, the transaction includes a potential additional payment of up to £5M based on future performance (about $7M).
  • Retrogenix has become part of the Company’s Discovery and Safety Assessment segment.
  • The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Charles River’s 2021 financial results.
  Press Release
