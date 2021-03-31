Charles River Laboratories buys Retrogenix for $48M in cash
Mar. 31, 2021 7:14 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)CRLBy: SA News Team
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) acquired Retrogenix Limited, an early-stage contract research organization providing specialized bioanalytical services utilizing its proprietary cell microarray technology.
- The acquisition improves CRL’s scientific expertise with additional large molecule and cell therapy discovery capabilities.
- Retrogenix also provides the platform for off-target screening for preclinical safety assurance in CAR T cell therapies.
- The purchase price was ~£35M in cash (about $48M), subject to customary closing adjustments.
- In addition to the initial purchase price, the transaction includes a potential additional payment of up to £5M based on future performance (about $7M).
- Retrogenix has become part of the Company’s Discovery and Safety Assessment segment.
- The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Charles River’s 2021 financial results.
