GoldMining Inc. promotes Still to CEO; Dawson to retire
Mar. 31, 2021 7:17 AM ETGoldMining Inc. (GLDG)GLDGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) names current Chief Development Officer Alastair Still as its new CEO effective April 1, succeeding Garnet Dawson, who is retiring as CEO but will remain a director.
- Before joining GoldMining last year, Still was Director of Corporate Development with Newmont and Goldcorp, and has spent 25 years working for major gold miners in leadership roles.
- Dawson joined the company in 2013 and has more than 30 years of experience in the exploration and mining business.
- GoldMining has been buying sound gold deposits and projects in North and South America at a sizeable discount since 2011, Fun Trading writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.