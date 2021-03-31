KKR acquires five building industrial real estate portfolio

Mar. 31, 2021 7:26 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquired five building industrial portfolio in Phoenix, Arizona for $68M; portfolio was 100% leased at acquisition.
  • The transaction marks KKR's second industrial real estate acquisition in the Phoenix market in 2021 and expands its total Phoenix industrial footprint to ~2.5M sq.ft.
  • Across its funds, KKR owns 33M+ sq. f.t of industrial property in strategic locations across major metropolitan areas in the U.S.
  • Separately, KKR appointed Jim Lees and Vaibhav Piplapure as Managing Directors to its global private credit team based in New York and London, respectively.
  • KKR's credit business has ~$156B of assets under management, including ~$49B within its private credit platform as of Dec. 31, 2020.
