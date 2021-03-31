ProPhase Labs gains on VaccTrack acquisition
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) has risen ~30.8% in before hours on yesterday’s post-market announcement of the acquisition of the “VaccTrack” suite of digital solutions which is intended to confirm a user’s vaccination and COVID testing results.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Reliably demonstrating that an individual has been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 ‘is expected to be widely adopted,’ as a measure for entertainment and sporting venues to open and airlines and hotels to safely accept travelers, the company noted.
- Serving that purpose will be the digital vaccination certificate, or “passport” similar to the VaccTrack solution which is expected to be available as an app or via a digital wallet.
- “The VaccTrack application will be integrated into the ProPhase Link patient portal, which provides instant notification for lab results via several methods of communication including text and email,” commented ProPhase CEO Ted Karkus.
- In January, ProPhase Labs opened a COVID-19 testing facility in New York.