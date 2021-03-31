Flexion Therapeutics treats first patient in early-stage FX301 trial

  • Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) announces the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of FX301 administered as a single-dose, popliteal fossa block in patients undergoing the surgical procedure bunionectomy.
  • FX301 is a locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor (funapide) formulated for extended release in a proprietary thermosensitive hydrogel.
  • The Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will be conducted in two parts beginning with a single ascending dose portion which will investigate FX301 at low and high doses of funapide administered at two volumes in four cohorts.
  • A total of 48 patients (12 patients per cohort), will be randomized to receive either FX301 or placebo, and a safety monitoring committee will review data from each dose cohort before the study escalates into higher doses.
  • The company expects to report data from the FX301 trial in late 2021.
