LivePerson stock climbs after bullish start on accelerating top-line growth

Mar. 31, 2021 7:41 AM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)LPSNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Saying the company is "back with a new lease on life," Citi initiates LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) coverage with a Buy rating and $76 price target.
  • Analyst Drew Foster says LPSN is "several years into a strategy shift that acknowledges asynchronous & omnichannel messaging as the driving forces behind customer interactions in the future, where Conversational Commerce is a likely corollary."
  • Foster sees the company as "three years into a top-line acceleration that appears sustainable."
  • LivePerson shares are up 3.8% pre-market to $32.44.
  • Related: Last month, JPMorgan upgraded LivePerson after its Q4 revenue acceleration.
