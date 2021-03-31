LivePerson stock climbs after bullish start on accelerating top-line growth
Mar. 31, 2021 7:41 AM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)LPSNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Saying the company is "back with a new lease on life," Citi initiates LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) coverage with a Buy rating and $76 price target.
- Analyst Drew Foster says LPSN is "several years into a strategy shift that acknowledges asynchronous & omnichannel messaging as the driving forces behind customer interactions in the future, where Conversational Commerce is a likely corollary."
- Foster sees the company as "three years into a top-line acceleration that appears sustainable."
- LivePerson shares are up 3.8% pre-market to $32.44.
- Related: Last month, JPMorgan upgraded LivePerson after its Q4 revenue acceleration.