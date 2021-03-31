UniFirst EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Mar. 31, 2021 8:04 AM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF)UNFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- UniFirst (NYSE:UNF): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $449.76M (-3.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.46M.
- CEO comment: “During the latter part of our second quarter, positive COVID-19 cases in the markets we serve declined sharply from the surge experienced over the holidays. This decline has created more stability in our operating environment even though economic activity continues to be at reduced levels including in the energy dependent markets that we service. Although the recent impacts of COVID-19 could continue to change at any time, this recent stability has improved our ability to project our results over the remainder of our fiscal year. At this time, we expect revenues for fiscal 2021 to be between $1.793 billion and $1.803 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $7.30 and $7.65.”
- Press Release