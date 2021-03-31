CTI Biopharma completes rolling NDA submission of pacritinib in bone marrow cancer

  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announces that it has completed a rolling New Drug Application submission to the U.S. FDA seeking approval of pacritinib, an investigational JAK2 inhibitor, as a treatment for certain patients with myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer.
  • The application seeks approval to treat myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (platelet counts less than 50 x 109/L).
  • Severe thrombocytopenia, defined as blood platelet counts of less than 50,000 per microliter, has been shown to result in overall survival rates of just 15 months, the company said.
  • CTI has initiated pre-commercialization activities and has completed the hiring of a commercial leadership team.
  • "Assuming a successful priority review of the NDA, we are preparing for a commercial launch of pacritinib before the end of 2021," CEO Adam Craig said.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
  • Pacritinib showed a "promising" safety profile and "preliminary therapeutic activity" when combined with sirolimus and low-dose tacrolimus in a phase 1 trial in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), the company had said earlier this month.
