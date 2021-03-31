UDR shares slide on pricing $306M equity offering
Mar. 31, 2021 8:13 AM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) is down 2.8% premarket on pricing public offering of 7M shares for expected gross proceeds of ~$306M, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements.
- Offering is expected to close on April 5.
- The company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
- Upon settlement of the forward sale transactions, the company will use the net proceeds for planned acquisitions or other investments.
