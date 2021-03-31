Oncology Pharma inks funding deal with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals
Mar. 31, 2021 8:27 AM ETOncology Pharma Inc. (ONPH)ONPHBy: SA News Team
- Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH) announces that it has provided the initial financing for the initiation of formal drug development and preclinical planning based on the proprietary nanoemulsion technology licensed from NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals.
- The licensed technology possesses proprietary technology and intellectual property rights for the development of pharmaceutical drug formulations that are liposomal and/or emulsion-based formulations and that may incorporate Anti-Nuclear Antibodies (ANA).
- Oncology Pharma has wired initial funds to develop and evaluate a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug, and said it plans to continue additional funding for research and development moving forward.