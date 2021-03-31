Oncology Pharma inks funding deal with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals

  • Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH) announces that it has provided the initial financing for the initiation of formal drug development and preclinical planning based on the proprietary nanoemulsion technology licensed from NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals.
  • The licensed technology possesses proprietary technology and intellectual property rights for the development of pharmaceutical drug formulations that are liposomal and/or emulsion-based formulations and that may incorporate Anti-Nuclear Antibodies (ANA).
  • Oncology Pharma has wired initial funds to develop and evaluate a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug, and said it plans to continue additional funding for research and development moving forward.
