Walgreens perks up after raising fiscal 2021 guidance
Mar. 31, 2021 8:32 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Despite a revenue miss, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) managed to beat the consensus earnings estimates for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- The company has raised the FY21 guidance for adjusted EPS from both total and continuing operations on a constant currency basis to mid-to-high single-digit growth. The earlier projection was for low single-digit growth.
- With upbeat earnings forecast from the management, the stock that is on course to record best performance in decades has added ~2.4% in the pre-market.
- Despite the COVID-related uncertainty in the second half, the revised guidance mirrors the better-than-expected H1 FY21 performance and strong H2 FY21 growth, the company said.
- In Q2 FY21 results, sales have risen ~3.5% YoY to $32.8B on a constant currency basis. The U.S., Walgreens’ major market, has contributed $27.3B at ~0.4% YoY growth, while the international segment has sourced ~$5.4B at ~32.6% YoY growth.
- In addition to 5M COVID-19 tests, Walgreens has administered over 8M COVID-19 vaccinations so far including 4M in March.
- EPS from continuing operations has increased ~8.7% to $1.06 compared to a $0.36 loss per share in the previous quarter. Cash and cash equivalents have reached ~$1.0B compared to $469M in FY20 end.
- The conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.
- Last January following its Q1 FY21 financial results, analysts from Guggenheim and Baird upgraded Walgreens to buy-equivalent ratings.