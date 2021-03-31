Walgreens perks up after raising fiscal 2021 guidance

  • Despite a revenue miss, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) managed to beat the consensus earnings estimates for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • The company has raised the FY21 guidance for adjusted EPS from both total and continuing operations on a constant currency basis to mid-to-high single-digit growth. The earlier projection was for low single-digit growth.
  • With upbeat earnings forecast from the management, the stock that is on course to record best performance in decades has added ~2.4% in the pre-market.
  • Despite the COVID-related uncertainty in the second half, the revised guidance mirrors the better-than-expected H1 FY21 performance and strong H2 FY21 growth, the company said.
  • In Q2 FY21 results, sales have risen ~3.5% YoY to $32.8B on a constant currency basis. The U.S., Walgreens’ major market, has contributed $27.3B at ~0.4% YoY growth, while the international segment has sourced ~$5.4B at ~32.6% YoY growth.
  • In addition to 5M COVID-19 tests, Walgreens has administered over 8M COVID-19 vaccinations so far including 4M in March.
  • EPS from continuing operations has increased ~8.7% to $1.06 compared to a $0.36 loss per share in the previous quarter. Cash and cash equivalents have reached ~$1.0B compared to $469M in FY20 end.
  • The conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.
  • Last January following its Q1 FY21 financial results, analysts from Guggenheim and Baird upgraded Walgreens to buy-equivalent ratings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.