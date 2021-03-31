Michaels collaborates with Instacart for same-day delivery
Mar. 31, 2021 8:35 AM ETThe Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)MIKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) has launched a pilot program with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, to deliver from nearly 100 Michaels stores across Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C.
- Delivery via Instacart is expected to expand to all Michaels stores in the U.S. over the coming months.
- “Michaels is here for the Makers and we are thrilled to be the first arts and crafts retailer to be on the Instacart Marketplace,” said Heather Bennett, Michaels Executive Vice President of Innovation. “As the largest one-stop shop for all things arts and crafts in North America, our partnership with Instacart provides a quick and convenient way for our Makers to purchase ordinary craft supplies so they can create extraordinary projects.”