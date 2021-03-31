Staples said it will evaluate all alternatives in pursuit of ODP Corp.

Mar. 31, 2021 The ODP Corporation (ODP)
  • Staples said it will evaluate all alternatives in its pursuit of the office supplies retailer ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP), which may include ODP's retail and consumer facing business.
  • Staples said it has decided to defer its March 2021 start of a tender offer for ODP's common shares, according to a statement. Staples reserves the right to commence a tender offer for ODP's common shares in the future.
  • Staples previously notified U.S. and Canadian antitrust authorities with respect to its interest in a combination and is continuing to work "diligently" with both the Federal Trade Commission and the Canadian Competition Bureau to obtain clearance for the proposed transaction as "expeditiously" as possible.
  • Recall March 15, ODP Corp. drops after rejecting Staples latest offer.
  • Recall Feb. 24, ODP Corp. stock drops after receiving probe from FTC on Sycamore's bid.
