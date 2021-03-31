Citi upgrades Brighthouse to Neutral as risk/reward come into balance
Mar. 31, 2021 8:39 AM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF), EQH, AMP, AONBHF, EQH, AMP, AONBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Citi analyst Suneet Kamath upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Neutral from Sell, on a more balanced risk/reward profile given the analyst's revised price target of $46 vs. $35.
- Implies a 4.5% upside to the stock's $44.04 closing price on Tuesday.
- Kamath still recommends Buy-rated Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) over BHF, noting that EQH trades at a discount to BHF on price/free cash flow.
- For the insurance sector, the analyst is shifting to equal weighting for P&C and life vs. prior preference for P&C. Top picks remain Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) for U.S. life coverage and Aon (NYSE:AON) within P&C coverage, both of which are on Citi's Focus List.
- Kamath's Neutral rating matches the Quant rating and the average Sell-Side rating (1 Very Bullish, 7 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
- See BHF price/trailing twelve-month cash flow vs. EQH in chart below.
- SA contributor Ranjit Thomas recommends investors avoid the stock as management depletes capital by buying back stock.