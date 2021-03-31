One Stop Systems secures long-haul truck program with new AI transportables
Mar. 31, 2021 8:52 AM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)OSSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) has secured first production orders for a ruggedized-edge, transportable system from a self-driving trucking technology company that utilizes level 4 driving automation.
- The AI Transportables solution for this customer is based on the company’s new ExpressBox 4400, which OSS designed and built to support challenging edge applications like autonomous trucks.
- These systems provide large scale AI inference and AI training of deep neural networks for some of the world’s most demanding AI applications.
- “OSS has developed a special expertise in this high growth segment of the edge AI market, which we expect to grow from hundreds of millions in 2021 to multiple billions by 2025." stated OSS President and CEO, David Raun.
- Shares: +2.99% premarket to $5.86.