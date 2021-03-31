ByteDance reportedly eyeing IPO for Chinese version of TikTok

Mar. 31, 2021 8:54 AM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • ByteDance (BDNCE) could pursue a New York or Hong Kong initial public offering for its short video app Douyin.
  • Reuters sources say internal discussions considering the New York debut have emerged recently.
  • The company is also reportedly considering listing news aggregator Toutiao in Hong Kong or Shanghais STAR Market.
  • ByteDance originally considered listing the full business, but backed off the plan as the Trump administration considered banning TikTok and Chinese regulators cracked down on the tech industry.
  • Related: Earlier this week, ByteDance shares were reportedly trading at an over $250B valuation in the secondary market.
