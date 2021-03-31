Hapbee Technologies pushes e-commerce strategy for its wearable product
Mar. 31, 2021 8:54 AM ETHapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPBF)HAPBFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hapbee Technologies (OTCQB:HAPBF) has signed a 12-month marketing services agreement with BMD Publishing for the production and marketing of corporate podcasts on its wearable product.
- The company said the agreement comes as a part of its D2C e-commerce strategy, which is expected to ramp up in Q2 2021.
- "To expand our user-base, we need to educate our target market on our product. I believe that a winning marketing strategy will utilize podcasts as they continue to grow in popularity," says CEO Scott Donnell.
- Press Release