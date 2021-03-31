Liberated Syndication buys AdvertiseCast; raise $25M in new equity
Mar. 31, 2021 8:57 AM ETLiberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN)LSYNBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) inks an agreement to acquire AdvertiseCast, LLC, one of the largest independent and fastest-growing podcast advertising companies.
- The acquisition will position Libsyn to be the leading platform for both podcast hosting and monetization.
- AdvertiseCast generated revenue of ~$12M (+45% Y/Y) in 2020.
- As per the terms, Libsyn will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of AdvertiseCast for up to $30M ($18M in cash, $10M by issuing Libsyn shares, and $2M in earn-out).
- Co-Founders of AdvertiseCast, Trevr Smithlin and Dave Hanley, will remain with the company and enter into employment agreements.
- Also, Libsyn received funding commitments of $25M through a privately placed equity transaction in Libsyn.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the AdvertiseCast acquisition and provide Libsyn with additional capital for other strategic investments.
- Closing of the financing is expected to be along with the acquisition closing in 2Q'21.