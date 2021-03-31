Liberated Syndication buys AdvertiseCast; raise $25M in new equity

  • Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) inks an agreement to acquire AdvertiseCast, LLC, one of the largest independent and fastest-growing podcast advertising companies.
  • The acquisition will position Libsyn to be the leading platform for both podcast hosting and monetization.
  • AdvertiseCast generated revenue of ~$12M (+45% Y/Y) in 2020.
  • As per the terms, Libsyn will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of AdvertiseCast for up to $30M ($18M in cash, $10M by issuing Libsyn shares, and $2M in earn-out).
  • Co-Founders of AdvertiseCast, Trevr Smithlin and Dave Hanley, will remain with the company and enter into employment agreements.
  • Also, Libsyn received funding commitments of $25M through a privately placed equity transaction in Libsyn.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the AdvertiseCast acquisition and provide Libsyn with additional capital for other strategic investments.
  • Closing of the financing is expected to be along with the acquisition closing in 2Q'21.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.