Libsyn to acquire AdvertiseCast for $30M; to raise $25M in PIPE
Mar. 31, 2021 8:58 AM ETLiberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN)LSYNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Liberated Syndication or Libsyn (OTCQB:LSYN) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AdvertiseCast, one of the largest independent and fastest-growing podcast advertising companies, thereby accelerating revenue opportunities for podcast creators and provide advertisers with significant new inventory.
- Under agreement terms, Libsyn will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of AdvertiseCast in consideration for $30M ($18M cash, $10M newly issued Libsyn shares, and $2M earn-out).
- The acquisition will position Libsyn to be the leading platform for both podcast hosting and monetization.
- In 2020, AdvertiseCast revenue surged 45% Y/Y to ~$12M; it has scaled profitably with no outside investment.
- Separately, Libsyn announced that it has received funding commitments of $25M through a privately placed equity transaction in Libsyn.
- Proceeds of the PIPE will be used primarily to fund the AdvertiseCast acquisition and to provide Libsyn with additional capital for other strategic acquisitions.
- Closing of the financing is expected to be along with the acquisition closing in 2Q21.