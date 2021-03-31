ByteDance reportedly eyes U.S. or Hong Kong IPO for Douyin, TikTok's Chinese version
Mar. 31, 2021 9:02 AM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCEBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Chinese giant ByteDance (BDNCE) is reportedly considering either a U.S. or Hong Kong initial public offering for Douyin, the Chinese version of popular social-media app TikTok.
- Reuters quoted unnamed sources Wednesday as saying ByteDance is in talks about an IPO in either location, whereas the company had previously only been looking at a Hong Kong listing.
- The sources also told Reuters that ByteDance has cooled to the idea of listing its companies in China proper after a crackdown by Beijing regulators prompted Ant Group to shelve its planned $37B IPO at the 11th hour.
- The news agency said Beijing has pushed for years to get ByteDance itself to list on Shanghai’s STAR stock market, which is essentially China’s version of the Nasdaq.
- ByteDance had previously considered listing in New York or Hong Kong before a fight emerged last summer and fall with former President Donald Trump’s administration over whether TikTok could continue to operate in the United States.
- Trump claimed the company could give U.S. users’ personal information to the Chinese government and attempted to force ByteDance to sell TikTok, or at least divest the social-media app's American operations.
- ByteDance reached a deal last fall to sell TikTok's U.S. arm to Microsoft and Oracle, but reportedly walked away from the plan last month given that President Joe Biden has taken over from Trump.
- Meanwhile, the Chinese giant last week hired former Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew as its first chief financial officer in a move seen as prepping ByteDance for an IPO of the entire company. Investors typically want to see a firm have an experienced CFO in place before they'll consider buying a new stock.
- Reuters quoted unnamed ByteDance staffers as saying an employee share program recently put the firm’s valuation at $300B, up from $100B a year ago.