Gracell partners with Lonza to manufacture CAR-T cell candidates in U.S.

  • Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) has signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement with Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY) for clinical manufacturing of Gracell's CAR-T cell product candidates in the U.S.
  • Lonza is an ‘ideal strategic collaborator for advancing our pioneering, proprietary FasTCAR platform globally," noted William Wei Cao, CEO of Gracell.
  • “We look forward to a strategic relationship with Lonza to support IND-filing and clinical manufacturing in the U.S," added Martina Sersch, Chief Medical Officer of Gracell.
  • Gracell’s lead program for GC012F, a BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma is manufactured on Gracell's proprietary FasTCAR technology platform.
