Kimberly-Clark boosts prices on consumer products in North America
Mar. 31, 2021 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announces plans to increase net selling prices across a majority of its North America consumer products business.
- The company says the increases will be implemented almost entirely through changes in list prices and are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation. The percentage increases are anticipated to be in the mid-to-high single digits. Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June and impact the company's baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue businesses.
- The price hikes will be of interest to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) investors.
- KMB +0.28% premarket to $138.70.
