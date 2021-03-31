ConocoPhillips reaffirms full-year $5.5B capex, 1.5M boe/day production

Mar. 31, 2021 8:58 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • In a financial and operational update, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it still sees FY 2021 capital spending of $5.5B and guides for full-year adjusted operating costs of $6.2B.
  • The company expects full-year production excluding Libya of 1.5M boe/day, with Q1 volumes of 1.47M-1.49M boe/day, including ~50K boe/day of unexpected weather impacts caused by Winter Storm Uri.
  • Total average realized prices for the quarter are expected in the $43-$45/boe range.
  • ConocoPhillips says it expects to report ~$300M in Q1 pre-tax restructuring charges related to the acquisition of Concho Resources.
  • The company also expects to incur $300M in losses from commodity hedging positions.
  • Conoco says the expected total impact to cash from operations from the transaction and restructuring expenses in combination with the hedging impacts is a reduction of ~$1B, including ~$800M related to settling all oil and gas positions acquired from Concho.
  • ConocoPhillips says the new merged entity will be the largest independent oil and gas company, and Wood Mackenzie says the combination "bodes well for the Permian's longer-term outlook."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.