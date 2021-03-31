ConocoPhillips reaffirms full-year $5.5B capex, 1.5M boe/day production
Mar. 31, 2021 8:58 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- In a financial and operational update, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it still sees FY 2021 capital spending of $5.5B and guides for full-year adjusted operating costs of $6.2B.
- The company expects full-year production excluding Libya of 1.5M boe/day, with Q1 volumes of 1.47M-1.49M boe/day, including ~50K boe/day of unexpected weather impacts caused by Winter Storm Uri.
- Total average realized prices for the quarter are expected in the $43-$45/boe range.
- ConocoPhillips says it expects to report ~$300M in Q1 pre-tax restructuring charges related to the acquisition of Concho Resources.
- The company also expects to incur $300M in losses from commodity hedging positions.
- Conoco says the expected total impact to cash from operations from the transaction and restructuring expenses in combination with the hedging impacts is a reduction of ~$1B, including ~$800M related to settling all oil and gas positions acquired from Concho.
- ConocoPhillips says the new merged entity will be the largest independent oil and gas company, and Wood Mackenzie says the combination "bodes well for the Permian's longer-term outlook."