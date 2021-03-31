CannaOne to acquire 51% stake in Payright
Mar. 31, 2021 9:14 AM ETLynx Global Digital Finance Corporation (CNONF)CNONFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CannaOne Technologies (OTCPK:CNONF) inks share purchase agreement in connection with its previous acquisition of a 51% equity interest of Singapore-based Payright Pte Ltd.
- Payright provides the Company with another key country in its strategy to create a pan-regional payment and financial network.
- On closing, which is scheduled for April 9, the Company will issue 1.53M common shares in exchange for 6,480 common shares of Payright, representing a 51% equity interest in Payright.
- The Acquisition will not constitute a fundamental change for the Company and will not result in a change of control of the Company.
- The Company has also entered into a 12-month marketing and consulting agreement with North Equities Corp. of Toronto, Ontario.
- Pursuant to the agreement, North Equities will be paid C$250K plus GST.