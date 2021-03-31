International Land Alliance to acquire $6M land in Baja California
Mar. 31, 2021 9:14 AM ETInternational Land Alliance, Inc. (ILAL)ILALBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- International Land Alliance (OTCQB:ILAL) has signed a letter of intent to acquire two parcels of land in Rosarito Beach, Baja California, Mexico, with total surface area of roughly 32 acres valued at ~$6M.
- It comes as a all-stock transaction which will include plans and permits for an existing 450-homesite project situated on the Pacific Ocean, with existing sales averaging $50K per residential lot.
- "This oceanfront project is a great compliment to our current product offering in the Tijuana – Ensenada corridor, a region which continues to lend well to our development model. The acquisition also provides ILA with expanded sales and marketing resources, which we expect to benefit existing home sales at our neighboring Valle Divino and Plaza Bajamar properties," says chairman and CEO Roberto Valdes.
- The company expects to complete due diligence and close this transaction 45 to 60 days.
